Breaking: Military draft offices in Moscow to close Monday: Mayor

AFP
Russian army draft offices will close in Moscow on Monday, the city’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced, saying the Kremlin’s mobilization quotas to recruit reservists to fight in Ukraine had been completed in the capital.

“Gathering points for mobilized people will close on October 17 2022, at 2:00 pm, 1100GMT,” Sobyanin said on his website. He added that “the tasks of the partial mobilization” -- announced just over a month ago -- in the city had been “completed in full.”

