Breaking: Russia says it launched ‘massive’ missile attack on Ukrainian infrastructure

Russia’s defense ministry said on Monday it had carried out a “massive” attack on military targets and energy infrastructure across Ukraine using high-precision weapons.

In its daily briefing the defense ministry said it had hit “all designated targets” in the latest bombardment of Ukrainian cities and also thwarted an attempt by Ukraine to breach its
defenses in the southern Kherson region.

Developing

