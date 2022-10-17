Theme
A view shows a fire on the Kerch bridge at sunrise in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer
A view shows a fire on the Kerch bridge at sunrise in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022. (Reuters)
Russian logistical issues intensify after Crimea bridge blast: UK Defense Ministry

Logistical issues faced by Russian forces in southern Ukraine have become more acute following damage to a key bridge to Crimea on October 8, a British intelligence update said on Monday.

“With the Russian presence in Kherson strained, and the supply routes through Crimea degraded, the ground line of communication through Zaporizhzhia Oblast is becoming more important to the sustainability of Russia’s occupation,” the UK Ministry of Defense tweeted in a regular bulletin.

Russian forces in southern Ukraine are likely increasing logistical supply flow via Mariupol in an attempt to compensate for the reduced capacity of the bridge, the update said.

