Several explosions heard in Kyiv

Several explosions were heard Monday morning in Kyiv, exactly a week after Russian missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital, AFP journalists said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Three blasts occurred between 6:35 am and 6:58 am (0335 GMT and 0358 GMT). Air raid sirens sounded shortly before the first explosion.
Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said one of the blasts was in the capital’s central Shevchenkivsky district.
“All services are on their way to the spot. Details later. The air alert continues. Stay in shelters!” Klitschko said on social media.
On October 10, Russian missiles rained down on Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine in the biggest wave of strikes in months.
The attacks killed at least 19 people, wounded 105 others and sparked an international outcry.
Moscow carried out further strikes on October 11, though on a smaller scale, striking energy installations in western Ukraine far from the front.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said the strikes were in retaliation for an explosion that damaged a key bridge linking Russia to the Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula.
Putin on Friday had expressed satisfaction and said there was no need for further massive strikes on Ukraine “for now.”
Read more:
Iran-made suicide drones attack infrastructure near Ukraine’s capital Kyiv: Officials
Putin might use nukes to defend Moscow, but never to attack Kyiv
Kyiv halts electricity exports to EU due to Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
-
Russia using Iranian nationals in Ukraine to launch suicide drones: ReportRussian forces took Iranian instructors to the occupied Kherson and Crimea regions to launch Shahed-136 kamikaze drones, the Ukrainian National ... World News
-
Putin might use nukes to defend Moscow, but never to attack KyivEven in recent history there have been many wars, yet the Ukraine war has been very different right from the start—or more precisely, within 24 hours ... Opinion
-
Kyiv halts electricity exports to EU due to Russian strikes on energy infrastructureThe Ukrainian energy ministry said it will halt exports of electricity to the European Union following Russian missile strikes on energy ... World News