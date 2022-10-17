Theme
A file photo shows a worker gathers turkeys after avian flu was confirmed on Redgrave Park Farm in Diss, eastern England, November 13, 2007. (Reuters)
UK puts in place restrictions for all bird keepers as avian flu cases rise

The Chief Veterinary Officers from England, Scotland and Wales on Monday declared an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone across Britain due to an increase in the detections of bird flu in wild birds and on commercial premises, the government said.

From midday on Monday it will be a legal requirement for all bird keepers in Great Britain to follow strict biosecurity measures, including keeping free range birds within fenced areas, the government said.

Other measures include keepers with more than 500 birds will need to restrict access for non-essential people on their sites, changing clothing and footwear before entering bird enclosures and cleaning and disinfecting site vehicles regularly.

Britain has faced its largest ever outbreak of avian flu with 190 confirmed cases since late October 2021, with over 30 of these confirmed since the beginning of the month, the government said.

