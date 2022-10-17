Theme
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during an interview with Reuters, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine September 16, 2022. (File Photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says Russia launched drone and missile attacks

AFP, Kyiv
Published: Updated:
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that Russia had launched a barrage of drone and missile attack across his country but that the attacks would not “break” Ukrainians.

“All night and all morning, the enemy terrorizes the civilian population. Kamikaze drones and missiles are attacking all of Ukraine. The enemy can attack our cities but it won't be able to break us,” he said.

He confirmed a residential building in Kyiv had been hit, after the mayor of the capital said two people had been trapped under the rubble.

