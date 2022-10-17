Ukrainian official condemns Iran over Russian drone attacks

An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Iran was responsible for “murders of Ukrainians” after Russia attacked Ukrainian cities on Monday with what Kyiv said were drones made in Iran.

Ukraine has reported a spate of Russian attacks using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks. Iran denies supplying the drones to Russia, while the Kremlin has not commented.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Iran is responsible for the murders of Ukrainians. Country that oppresses its own people is now giving ru-monsters weapons for mass murders in the heart of Europe. That is what unfinished business and concessions to totalitarianism mean. The case when sanctions are not enough,” Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Monday called for EU sanctions on Iran, a few hours after Kyiv was hit by swarms of kamikaze drones, leaving at least three dead.

Kuleba said on Twitter he “requested more air defense and supply of ammunition (and) called on (the) EU to impose sanctions on Iran for providing Russia with drones,” referring to the Iranian drones Russia has been using in Ukraine.

Read more:

Ukraine PM says Russian strikes hit ‘critical infrastructure’ in three regions

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says Russia launched drone and missile attacks

EU ministers warn Iran of new sanctions if involvement in Ukraine war is proven