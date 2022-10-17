Ukrainian official condemns Iran over Russian drone attacks
An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Iran was responsible for “murders of Ukrainians” after Russia attacked Ukrainian cities on Monday with what Kyiv said were drones made in Iran.
Ukraine has reported a spate of Russian attacks using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks. Iran denies supplying the drones to Russia, while the Kremlin has not commented.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Iran is responsible for the murders of Ukrainians. Country that oppresses its own people is now giving ru-monsters weapons for mass murders in the heart of Europe. That is what unfinished business and concessions to totalitarianism mean. The case when sanctions are not enough,” Podolyak wrote on Twitter.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Monday called for EU sanctions on Iran, a few hours after Kyiv was hit by swarms of kamikaze drones, leaving at least three dead.
Kuleba said on Twitter he “requested more air defense and supply of ammunition (and) called on (the) EU to impose sanctions on Iran for providing Russia with drones,” referring to the Iranian drones Russia has been using in Ukraine.
Read more:
Ukraine PM says Russian strikes hit ‘critical infrastructure’ in three regions
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says Russia launched drone and missile attacks
EU ministers warn Iran of new sanctions if involvement in Ukraine war is proven
-
Ukraine PM says Russian strikes hit ‘critical infrastructure’ in three regionsUkrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Monday that Russian strikes had hit critical infrastructure in three regions, knocking out electricity ... World News
-
Russia-Ukraine war forces four million children into poverty: UNRussia’s invasion of Ukraine and the resulting economic fallout have thrown four million children into poverty across eastern Europe and Central Asia, ... World News
-
Fire erupts at energy facility in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk: GovernorA big fire broke out at an energy facility in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region after an overnight missile hit, a local official said on Monday.For the ... World News
-
Ukraine’s capital Kyiv rocked by blasts, drones usedRussia attacked the center of Kyiv during morning rush hour with drones on Monday and shelled other cities around the country, the second time in a ... World News