Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
General view of signage outside the Chinese Consulate General in Manchester, Britain, on October 17, 2022. (Reuters)
General view of signage outside the Chinese Consulate General in Manchester, Britain, on October 17, 2022. (Reuters)

Britain summons Chinese diplomat over beating of protester at consulate

Reuters, London
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Britain has summoned China’s Charge d’Affaires over an assault on a protester who was beaten after being dragged inside the grounds of the Chinese consulate in Manchester, England, British foreign office minister Jesse Norman said on Tuesday.

“The foreign secretary has issued a summons to the Chinese Charge d’Affaires at the Chinese Embassy in London to express His Majesty’s government deep concern at the incident and to demand an explanation for the actions of the consulate staff,” Norman said in parliament.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

China accuses demonstrators of ‘illegally entering’ consulate in UK’s Manchester

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size