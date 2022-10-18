Death toll from Russia plane crash rises to 13 as search concludes: Ministry

At least 13 people, including three children, were killed after a military plane crashed into a residential area of Yeysk in southwest Russia, Russian news agencies said Tuesday as the search for survivors ended.

"Rescuers have finished excavating the rubble (...) In total, 13 people died, including three children, while 19 people were injured," according to the ministry of emergency situations, quoted by Russian agencies following Monday's crash.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Developing

Read more:

Russian fighter plane crashes into apartments in southern city near Ukraine