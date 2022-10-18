Theme
A view shows a site of a plane crash on residential building in the southern city of Yeysk, Russia October 17, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Death toll from Russia plane crash rises to 13 as search concludes: Ministry

Reuters
At least 13 people, including three children, were killed after a military plane crashed into a residential area of Yeysk in southwest Russia, Russian news agencies said Tuesday as the search for survivors ended.

"Rescuers have finished excavating the rubble (...) In total, 13 people died, including three children, while 19 people were injured," according to the ministry of emergency situations, quoted by Russian agencies following Monday's crash.

Russian fighter plane crashes into apartments in southern city near Ukraine

