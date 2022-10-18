Estonian MPs declare Russia a ‘terrorist regime’
Estonian lawmakers on Tuesday condemned Moscow’s annexation of Ukrainian territory and declared Russia a “terrorist regime.”
The statement was adopted by 88 votes in favor in the country’s 101-seat legislature.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Ten MPs were absent and three abstained.
The parliament “declares Russia a terrorist regime and the Russian Federation a country that supports terrorism,” the statement said.
“(Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s regime, with its threats of nuclear attack, has turned Russia into the biggest danger to peace both in Europe and in the whole world,” it said.
The statement comes after repeated calls from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The parliament in Estonia’s neighbor, Latvia, declared Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism” in August, accusing Moscow of “targeted genocide against the Ukrainian people.”
But US President Joe Biden’s administration last month said it would not use the terminology, calling this “not the most effective or strongest path forward.”
Read more:
Nord Stream probe ‘tailored’ against Russia: Kremlin
Russia says annexed Ukrainian lands are under nuclear protection of nuclear arsenal
-
Estonian PM tells nation to prepare for blackouts if Russia switches off power gridEstonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas told her nation that power blackouts are possible if Russia kicks the Baltic states from the joint power grid, as ... Energy
-
Estonia says it repelled major cyberattacks after removing Soviet monumentsEstonia has repelled “the most extensive cyberattacks since 2007,” it said on Thursday, shortly after removing Soviet monuments in a region with an ... World News
-
Estonia claims Russia running missile simulations against the NATO memberRussia is currently conducting military exercises with simulated missile attacks against Estonia, the Baltic nation said, warning of escalating ... World News
-
Russian border guard helicopter violates Estonia’s airspaceNATO member Estonia said Tuesday that a Russian border guard helicopter violated the airspace of the Baltic nation over the weekend, and Russia’s ... World News