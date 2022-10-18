Militants in Indian Kashmir kill two migrant workers with grenade

Two migrant laborers were killed when militants hurled a grenade at their home in Indian Kashmir’s Shopian district, local police said on Tuesday.

Kashmir is claimed in full but ruled in part by nuclear arch-rivals India and Pakistan, who have fought two of their three wars over control of the Himalayan territory.

New Delhi has been fighting a separatist insurgency in the disputed Himalayan region since the late 1980s.

The attack on the migrant workers comes after a Hindu farmer was shot and killed by militants last week in the same district.

The laborers, from the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, were attacked in their rented accommodation in southern Kashmir on Monday night, Kashmir police chief Vijay Kumar told Reuters.

They were moved to a hospital after being critically injured, but later succumbed, Kumar added.

Last year, Indian authorities had moved thousands of migrant workers in Kashmir to safer locations and hundreds had fled the Himalayan valley after a wave of targeted killings.

