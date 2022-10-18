Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Young participants walk near a small national flag of Israel that has been placed at the rail tracks at the site of the former Auschwitz-Birkenau camp during commemorations to honor the victims of the Holocaust, near the village of Brzezinka near Oswiecim, Poland on April 28, 2022. (AFP)
Young participants walk near a small national flag of Israel that has been placed at the rail tracks at the site of the former Auschwitz-Birkenau camp during commemorations to honor the victims of the Holocaust, near the village of Brzezinka near Oswiecim, Poland on April 28, 2022. (AFP)

Poland keeps ban on Israeli school groups with armed guards

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Poland has banned Israeli school groups from using armed guards during visits to the country, including to former Nazi concentration camps.

Foreign ministry spokesman Lukasz Jasina was quoted by PAP news agency on Wednesday as saying: “We are ready to receive Israeli excursions in Poland if they are not accompanied by armed security guards.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Jasina spoke after Israeli ambassador Yacov Livne last week said Israeli school visits had been banned “because of the decisions taken by the Polish foreign ministry.”

The issue is over visits organized by Israel’s education ministry for secondary school children, which have been suspended since June.

Interviewed on a regional radio station in Lublin in eastern Poland, Jasina said there were no armed guards for Israeli school children on visits to France and Germany, which could create the impression they were more in danger in Poland than in those countries.

Poland and Israel have fallen out repeatedly in recent years, most recently over a new Polish law seen as curbing the claims of Jewish families whose properties were seized after World War II.

Read more:

Israel’s new ambassador to Poland takes up post after row

Israel recalls Poland envoy over ‘anti-semitic’ property claims law: FM Lapid

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size