Putin does not plan to end mobilization ‘yet’: Kremlin

President Vladimir Putin does not plan to end a military mobilization in Russia “yet” but some of the country’s regions completed the process, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

“For the moment, there is no presidential decree (on ending mobilization),” Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

He spoke a day after Moscow’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced an end to the mobilization in the capital, closing the city’s draft offices.

Putin announced a nationwide military call-up to prop up Moscow’s forces in Ukraine on September 21, in a move that has led to an exodus of men and some discontent.

Last week the Russian leader said he aimed to end the drive “within about two weeks.”

Peskov said some regions had already met the targets set, without naming which ones.

“In this way, the process of the partial mobilization is ending and has been finished in some regions.”

He also promised that authorities will not mobilize more people than Putin’s set target of 300,000.

