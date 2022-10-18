Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Police officers stand guard at a cordoned-off area on Whitehall in Westminster after the road was closed by police following an incident involving the arrest of a man near Downing Street, in London, Britain, April 18, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Police officers stand guard at a cordoned-off area on Whitehall in Westminster in Britain. (File photo: Reuters)

Road near Downing Street in London closed after finding suspicious package: Police

Reuters, London
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A road in the center of London’s government district, near Prime Minister Liz Truss’s Downing Street office and residence, was closed on Tuesday due to a suspicious package, police said on Tuesday.

Whitehall, between the Houses of Parliament and Trafalgar Square, is also home to several government departments including the foreign ministry, the Cabinet Office and the Ministry of Defense.

London police said on Twitter they had been called at 11.42 a.m. (1042 GMT) to reports of a suspicious package.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Officers are in attendance and a cordon is in place as a precaution. The item will be assessed by specialist officers. Please avoid the area,” the police said.

A government official said some of the government buildings along Whitehall were being emptied. A Reuters reporter said hundreds of people were gathered at Horse Guards Parade, behind Downing Street.

Read more:

UK says it’s taking ‘decisive steps’ against China recruitment of ex-air force pilots

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size