Russia attacks energy facility in northern Kyiv: Report

Ukraine said Tuesday strikes hit energy facilities in several cities, including Kyiv, a day after deadly Russian drones targeted the Ukrainian capital.

“There were three strikes on a power supply facility on the left bank of Kyiv,” Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the Ukrainian president’s office, said on social media.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said there were reported explosions in the capital’s northeastern Desnyanskyi district after a “critical infrastructure facility” was hit.

Tymoshenko also said two strikes had hit an energy facility in the central city of Dnipro, causing “serious damage.”

Several of the city’s districts were without electricity, according to the local governor.

There were also strikes on a power facility in Zhytomyr, a city west of Kyiv, Tymoshenko said.

Electricity and water supply was cut off in the city, Zhytomyr mayor Sergiy Sukhomlyn said on social media.

In the east, a strike hit an “industrial enterprise” in Ukraine’s second largest city Kharkiv, the local mayor said.

“In five minutes there were two series of explosions in the city,” mayor Igor Terekhov said.

Read more: Russian missile strikes apartment building in Ukraine’s Mykolaiv