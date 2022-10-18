Russian missile strikes apartment building in Ukraine’s Mykolaiv
A Russian missile struck an apartment building in the southern Ukrainian port city Mykolaiv, in one of three explosions heard there in the early hours of Tuesday, a Reuters witness said.
The missile completely destroyed one wing of the building in the downtown area, leaving a massive crater. A fire crew pulled the dead body of a man from the rubble, the witness said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The building’s residents were sheltering in the basement when the missile struck. One resident said the dead man was in the basement of the wing that collapsed after being hit by the missile.
A municipal official identified the missile as an S300.
On Sunday night, a drone attack hit the Everi marine terminal in Mykolaiv, officials said, damaging sunflower storage tanks and setting leaking oil aflame.
Read more:
Ukraine says Russia has kidnapped two officials at occupied nuclear plant
Explainer: What are the risks to Ukraine’s nuclear reactors in war?
US warns of sanctions over Iran drone ties after Kyiv strikes
-
Ukraine says Russia has kidnapped two officials at occupied nuclear plantUkraine's state nuclear energy company accused Russia on Tuesday of “kidnapping” two senior staff at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant ... World News
-
White House lambastes Iran for lying about drones in UkraineAn NSC official referred Al Arabiya English to reports that suggest Iran is considering selling “still more destructive weapons to support an invasion they claim to oppose.” Middle East
-
Russian fighter plane crashes into apartments in southern city near UkraineRussia’s state Investigative Committee, which deals with serious crimes, said it had opened a criminal case and sent investigators to the scene. It did not say what evidence pointed to potential foul play. World News