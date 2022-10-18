Theme
A helicopter crash in India's Uttarakhand. (Twitter)
Six killed in helicopter crash in India’s Uttarakhand

Reuters, New Delhi
A helicopter carrying pilgrims to Kedarnath in India’s Himalayan region crashed on Tuesday, killing all six on board, a police official said.

Two pilots and four pilgrims died in the crash in the northern state of Uttarakhand, its police chief, Ashok Kumar, told Reuters by telephone, adding that a rescue team had been sent to the site.

Footage from Reuters partner ANI showed smoke billowing from a spot nestled in between some hills, surrounded by dark clouds.

It is too early to determine the cause of the accident, but poor weather could be a factor, Kumar added.

Kedarnath is a key pilgrimage site that shuts every winter.

