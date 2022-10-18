Ukraine says Russia has kidnapped two officials at occupied nuclear plant
Ukraine's state nuclear energy company accused Russia on Tuesday of “kidnapping” two senior staff at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine.
The power station's head of information technology, Oleh Kostyukov, and Oleh Oshek, an assistant to the plant's director, were seized on Monday, Energoatom wrote on the Telegram app on Tuesday.
“At present, nothing is known of their whereabouts or condition,” Energoatom's statement said.
