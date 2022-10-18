Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A serviceman with a Russian flag on his uniform stands guard near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine August 4, 2022. (File Photo: Reuters)
A serviceman with a Russian flag on his uniform stands guard near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine August 4, 2022. (File Photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine says Russia has kidnapped two officials at occupied nuclear plant

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Ukraine's state nuclear energy company accused Russia on Tuesday of “kidnapping” two senior staff at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine.

The power station's head of information technology, Oleh Kostyukov, and Oleh Oshek, an assistant to the plant's director, were seized on Monday, Energoatom wrote on the Telegram app on Tuesday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“At present, nothing is known of their whereabouts or condition,” Energoatom's statement said.

Read more:

Explainer: What are the risks to Ukraine’s nuclear reactors in war

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size