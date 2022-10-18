Theme
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during an interview with Reuters, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine September 16, 2022. (File Photo: Reuters)
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Zelenskyy says thirty percent of Ukraine’s power stations destroyed in a week

Reuters
Russian airstrikes have destroyed 30 percent of Ukraine’s power stations since October 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday.

He wrote on Twitter that the attacks had caused massive blackouts across Ukraine and that there was “no space left for negotiations” with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

