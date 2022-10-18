Zelenskyy says thirty percent of Ukraine’s power stations destroyed in a week
Russian airstrikes have destroyed 30 percent of Ukraine’s power stations since October 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday.
He wrote on Twitter that the attacks had caused massive blackouts across Ukraine and that there was “no space left for negotiations” with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
