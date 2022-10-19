Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
File photo of Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk. (Reuters)
File photo of Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Elon Musk says Starlink network in Ukraine has not received US funding

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday SpaceX's Starlink services have not received any funding from the US Department of Defense, a day after reports said The Pentagon is considering paying for Starlink satellite network in war-torn Ukraine.

SpaceX is losing approximately $20 million a month from unpaid service and costs related to security measures for cyberwar defense, but “we'll keep doing it (sigh)”, Musk tweeted.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“No money from DoD, but several other countries, orgs & individuals are paying for 11k/25k terminals,” Musk said.

Musk, the world's richest person and chief executive of Tesla Inc, said SpaceX spends nearly $20 million a month for maintaining satellite services in Ukraine and that the company has spent about $80 million to enable and support

The Pentagon is considering paying for the service to Ukraine, Politico reported on Monday, citing two US officials involved in the discussions.

Read more:

Musk tweets that SpaceX will continue to fund Starlink internet service in Ukraine

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size