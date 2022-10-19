Ukraine removes ambassador to Kazakhstan after row with Moscow
Ukraine has removed its ambassador to Kazakhstan in Central Asia, according to a decree published on the presidential website, after remarks he made about Russia spurred condemnation from Moscow.
Russia's foreign ministry had urged Kazakhstan to expel Petro Vrublevsky after he gave an interview in which he made comments about “killing” Russians.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
He later apologized for the remarks.
Astana had said it communicated the “unacceptability” of Vrublevsky's statement to Kyiv and an agreement had been reached for his recall.
The decree published by Ukraine's presidency on Tuesday evening did not specify why the ambassador was relieved of his duties and did not appoint a replacement.
In early October, Kazakhstan's foreign ministry summoned Russia's ambassador in the ex-Soviet country for a “serious talk” following Moscow's demands to expel the country's Ukraine envoy.
Ties between Russia and Kazakhstan have been strained since the launch of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, with the Central Asian country seeking to balance ties with the West and ally Moscow.
Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has publicly disagreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin over Ukraine.
He also assured the safety of thousands of Russians fleeing to Kazakhstan after the announcement of Moscow's military call-up in September.
Read more:
-
UAE President orders $100 million in humanitarian aid to UkraineUAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the provision of $100 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine.The aid will help civilians ... Gulf
-
SpaceX loses $20 million a month providing Starlink internet service to UkraineSpaceX is losing about $20 million a month providing its Starlink satellite internet service to Ukraine, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on ... World News
-
Russian attacks on Ukraine infrastructure are war crimes, EU’s von der Leyen saysRussia’s missile and drone attacks on power stations and other infrastructure in Ukraine are “acts of pure terror” that amount to war crimes, European ... World News