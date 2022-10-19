Theme
A view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region, in territory under Russian military control, southeastern Ukraine, on May 1, 2022. (AP Photo)
Russia Ukraine conflict

About 50 Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant staff in Russian detention: Report

AFP
Published: Updated:
The head of Ukraine’s state nuclear agency Energoatom said Wednesday that about 50 employees of the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine were held in Russian captivity.

“More than 150 people from the staff of the plant were captured” since the start of the Russian invasion in late February, Petro Kotin told AFP, adding that “some of them were later released, but there are those whose fate is still unknown.”

