Britain sanctions Iran over supply of drones to Russia

Britain on Thursday slapped sanctions on three Iranian military figures and a defense manufacturer for supplying Russia with drones to attack civilian and infrastructure targets in Ukraine.

Senior Iranian military officers Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, Seyed Hojjatollah Qureishi and Saeed Aghajani will be subject to an asset freeze and travel ban, Britain's foreign office said in a statement.

Advertisement

The three individuals were “personally responsible” for providing the drones used in strikes in Ukraine, it added.

“Iran’s support for Putin’s brutal and illegal war against Ukraine is deplorable,” British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said. “This is clear evidence of Iran’s destabilizing role in global security.”

Russia has launched dozens of “kamikaze” drones on Ukraine on hitting energy infrastructure and killing five people in the capital of Kyiv. Ukraine says they are Iranian-made Shahed-136 attack drones.

Tehran denies supplying the drones to Moscow and the Kremlin on Tuesday denied its forces had used Iranian drones to attack Ukraine. Washington says Iran's denial is a lie.

Britain will subject Shahed Aviation Industries, the Iranian manufacturer of the Shahed drones, to an asset freeze, the foreign office said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Iran agrees to ship missiles, more drones to Russia: Report

Kremlin denies using Iranian ‘kamikaze’ drones in attack on Ukraine

Russia accuses West of seeking to put ‘pressure’ on Iran over drones in Ukraine