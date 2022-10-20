Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
An Iranian Shahed 171 drone dropping a bomb as part of a military exercise in Iran, in this undated handout photo. (Reuters)
An Iranian Shahed 171 drone dropping a bomb as part of a military exercise in Iran, in this undated handout photo. (Reuters)

Britain says to make sanctions announcement over Iranian drones

Reuters, London
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will make an announcement later on Thursday about taking action using Britain's autonomous sanctions regime concerning Iranian drones, a foreign office spokesperson said on Thursday.

Russia has launched dozens of “kamikaze” drones on Ukraine on hitting energy infrastructure and killing five people in the capital of Kyiv. Ukraine says they are Iranian-made Shahed-136 attack drones.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Tehran denies supplying the drones to Moscow and the Kremlin on Tuesday denied its forces had used Iranian drones to attack Ukraine. Washington says Iran's denial is a lie.

Britain has condemned what it said was Iran’s decision to supply drones and training to Russia.

“Iran supplying drones is inconsistent with UN Security Council resolution 2231 and is further evidence of the role Iran plays in undermining global security,” a foreign office spokesperson said.

There were no further details on how the announcement would be made, or what measures would be taken.

Read more:

EU agrees on new sanctions against Iran over drone deliveries to Russia

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size