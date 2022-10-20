Elon Musk says China’s economy experiencing ‘recession of sorts’ due to poverty
China is experiencing a downturn similar to a recession driven by the housing market slump that has lasted for over a year, according to Tesla Inc.’s founder Elon Musk.
“China is experiencing a recession of sorts mostly in the property market,” said Musk, the electric carmaker’s chief executive officer, during a third-quarter earnings call Wednesday US time. He was responding to a question about recent order intake trends, particularly in China, where Tesla has a major factory.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Europe, meanwhile, is facing a recession driven by energy shortages, while the US is in good shape, Musk said, adding that while the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates “more than they should,” he thinks they’ll “eventually realize that and bring them back down again.”
China’s economy almost stagnated in the second quarter as major cities were put under lockdown, including Shanghai. During that city’s months-long lockdown, factories -- including the Tesla plant -- were forced to suspend operations for several weeks.
Since then, China’s recovery has remained fragile as COVID-19 outbreaks and restrictions keep weighing on activity and demand. The nation’s property market slump has also dampened confidence and curbed demand for everything from commodities to loans.
Economists surveyed by Bloomberg forecast the economy to have recorded 3.3 percent growth in the third quarter. That data was due Tuesday, but the country’s statistics authority postponed its release -- an unusual move that came as the Communist Party’s twice-a-decade congress convenes.
Property investment through the first nine months of the year is estimated to have declined 7.5 percent from a year ago. Growth through a similar time period before the pandemic had surpassed 10 percent.
Read more:
Elon Musk ‘excited’ about $44 billion buyout of Twitter, but says he’s overpaying
Elon Musk’s politically charged tweets complicating diplomacy from Ukraine to Taiwan
Elon Musk sued by Twitter investor over ‘fraudulent’ buyout flip-flop
-
Elon Musk ‘excited’ about $44 billion buyout of Twitter, but says he’s overpayingElon Musk on Wednesday said he is “excited” about taking over Twitter, expressing enthusiasm even though he’s spent months trying to break free of the ... Technology
-
Elon Musk says Starlink network in Ukraine has not received US fundingBillionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday SpaceX's Starlink services have not received any funding from the US Department of Defense, a day after reports ... World News
-
Musk tweets that SpaceX will continue to fund Starlink internet service in UkraineElon Musk said on Saturday that his rocket company SpaceX would continue to fund its Starlink internet service in Ukraine, a day after he said it ... World News