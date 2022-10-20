Gemfields halts Mozambique operations after militant attack at nearby ruby mine

Advertisement

Precious gem miner Gemfields Group has stopped operations at its Montepuez ruby mine in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province after an attack was reported at a nearby facility, it said on Thursday.



“This morning, an attack attributed to insurgent activity has been reported at the neighboring ruby mine belonging to Gemrock, which lies approximately 12 kilometers (7.46 miles) south-east of the operations... in which Gemfields holds a 75 percent interest,” Gemfields said in a statement.

Mozambique government forces have been fighting ISIS-linked insurgents in the northern Cabo Delgado province, according to people familiar with the matter.

The assault on the mine owned by Gemrock, a unit of India-based DiaColor International DMCC, took place on Thursday morning about 20 kilometers (12 miles) east of a larger operation owned by Gemfields Group Ltd., the people said.

They asked not to be identified because they are not authorized to speak to the media.

