Giant dome collapses in Indonesia’s Jakarta after major mosque fire

The large dome of a Grand Mosque in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta collapsed after a major fire, without causing any casualties.



Dramatic footage obtained by AFP showed a thick column of grey smoke engulfing the dome while the flames destroyed the lower parts of the Jakarta Islamic Centre Grand Mosque on Wednesday.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Several construction workers were inspecting the fire from up close when the dome collapsed, sending them fleeing.



Police said there were no casualties.The Grand Mosque, located inside an Islamic center complex, was undergoing renovation.



“We have discussed the possibility of continuing the renovation... the most important [thing] is we can use it [the mosque] again soon,” Jakarta’s acting governor Heru Budi Hartono told Metro TV Thursday.



The cause of the fire, which took hours to extinguish, is under investigation but police said they suspect it started from the sparks created when workers tried to cut waterproofing membranes for the dome.



Four construction workers have been questioned in connection with the fire, police added.



Read more:



Indonesia finds some medicines with ingredients linked to fatal child kidney injury



Indonesia bans Indian cough syrup material linked to Gambia child deaths



Indian-Russian joint venture targets $5 bln in supersonic missile exports by 2025





Advertisement