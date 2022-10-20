Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
This aerial picture taken on October 20, 2022 shows the smouldering remains of the collapsed dome of the Islamic Centre mosque in Jakarta, which caught fire during ongoing renovation work. (Photo by BAGUS SARAGIH / AFP)
This aerial picture taken on October 20, 2022 shows the smouldering remains of the collapsed dome of the Islamic Centre mosque in Jakarta, which caught fire during ongoing renovation work. (AFP)

Giant dome collapses in Indonesia’s Jakarta after major mosque fire

AFP, Jakarta
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The large dome of a Grand Mosque in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta collapsed after a major fire, without causing any casualties.

Dramatic footage obtained by AFP showed a thick column of grey smoke engulfing the dome while the flames destroyed the lower parts of the Jakarta Islamic Centre Grand Mosque on Wednesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Several construction workers were inspecting the fire from up close when the dome collapsed, sending them fleeing.

Police said there were no casualties.The Grand Mosque, located inside an Islamic center complex, was undergoing renovation.

“We have discussed the possibility of continuing the renovation... the most important [thing] is we can use it [the mosque] again soon,” Jakarta’s acting governor Heru Budi Hartono told Metro TV Thursday.

The cause of the fire, which took hours to extinguish, is under investigation but police said they suspect it started from the sparks created when workers tried to cut waterproofing membranes for the dome.

Four construction workers have been questioned in connection with the fire, police added.

Read more:

Indonesia finds some medicines with ingredients linked to fatal child kidney injury

Indonesia bans Indian cough syrup material linked to Gambia child deaths

Indian-Russian joint venture targets $5 bln in supersonic missile exports by 2025

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size