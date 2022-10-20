India’s PM Modi promises 1 million government jobs as elections near

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office said on Thursday he would launch a drive this weekend to give government jobs to 1 million people, starting with 75,000 immediate appointments, as he tries to tackle criticism of widespread unemployment.

Joblessness in the country of 1.4 billion people has stayed around 7 percent for months - something that the opposition has regularly pointed out in the run-up to elections in several states starting next month.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Modi’s office said the 75,000 new recruits would join 38 ministries or departments of the federal government at various levels of seniority.

“As per the directions of the prime minister, all ministries and departments are working towards filling up existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in mission mode,” it said.

It was not immediately clear if it meant there were 1 million vacancies in government departments, or if some jobs would be created.

The aim is to fill up the posts by September next year, Modi said in June on Twitter.

India’s unemployment peaked at 23.5 percent in 2020 in the first full year of COVID-19, then fell back as restrictions eased. But it has remained around 7 percent since, according to data from Mumbai-based the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, higher than the global average.

Modi stormed to power in 2014 promising to create millions of jobs, but the economy has not grown fast enough to accommodate some 12 million people joining the labor force each year, a number that is rising.

Read more:

India stops Pulitzer-winning journalist from traveling to US for ceremony

Citi, Barclays see Indian rupee slumping to fresh low of 85 per dollar

Unseasonal rain, crop losses could keep India’s food inflation high