Iran not supplying Russia with arms for use against Ukraine: FM

Iran has not supplied Russia with arms to use against Ukraine, Iran’s foreign minister told the European Union’s foreign policy chief on Thursday, as the bloc agreed on new measures against the Islamic Republic over its supply of drones to Russia.

“The claim that Iran has sent missiles to Russia for use against Ukraine is a baseless one,” Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told Josep Borell over the phone, state media reported.

Advertisement

“We have defense cooperation with Russia but sending weapons and drones for use against Ukraine is not our policy,” Iran’s top diplomat said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Czech EU presidency said in a tweet that EU ambassadors agreed on “measures against entities supplying Iranian drones that hit Ukraine.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Ukraine said Wednesday its military had shot down more than 220 Iranian-made drones since September 13.

“Since the first downing of an Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drone on the territory of Ukraine on September 13, the .. Air Force and other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have destroyed 223 UAVs of this type,” the military said in a statement.

Iran has denied supplying arms to Russia “for use against Ukraine,” but has not denied arms sales to Russia.

Russia launched dozens of “kamikaze” drones on Ukraine on Monday, hitting energy infrastructure and killing five people in the capital Kyiv.

Ukraine says they are Iranian-made Shahed-136 attack drones – loitering munitions that cruise toward their target before plummeting at velocity and detonating on impact. On Tuesday, Kyiv moved to cut ties with Iran because of their use.

With Reuters

Read more:

Explainer: Iran and Russia's growing drone alliance amid Western outcry

Britain says to make sanctions announcement over Iranian drones

Ukraine introduces electricity-saving measures to counter Russian energy attacks