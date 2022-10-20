UK Conservative lawmaker Sheryll Murray submits no confidence letter in PM Truss
British Conservative lawmaker Sheryll Murray said on Thursday she had submitted a letter of no confidence in Prime Minister Liz Truss.
“I had high hopes for Liz Truss but after what happened last night her position has become untenable and I have submitted a
letter to Sir Graham Brady,” Murray said on Twitter.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Brady chairs the 1922 Committee of Conservative lawmakers that sets the rules for selecting and changing the party’s leader.
Earlier, Britain’s transport minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan told BBC News that Prime Minister Liz Truss has the confidence of her cabinet of ministers.
Read more: UK’s Truss threatens disciplinary action against rebel lawmakers
-
UK’s Truss threatens disciplinary action against rebel lawmakersBritish Prime Minister Liz Truss has promised to take disciplinary action against lawmakers who abstained or failed to vote with her Conservative ... World News
-
UK PM Truss has the confidence of the cabinet: Transport ministerUnder-fire Prime Minister Liz Truss has the confidence of her cabinet of ministers, Britain's transport minister said on Thursday a day after chaotic ... World News
-
UK interior minister quits over security issueBritain’s Suella Braverman quit as interior minister on Wednesday, saying she had to go after she breached government rules but that she had concerns ... World News
-
Factbox: UK axes economic ‘growth plan’ to restore market confidenceNew British finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Monday announced almost a complete U-turn on Prime Minister Liz Truss’s plan to boost economic growth ... Features
-
UK’s Hunt says he will raise $36 bln more in tax and limit power subsidiesBritish finance minister Jeremy Hunt, seeking to quell a bond market rout, listed on Monday tax changes that he said would raise an extra $36.16 ... Economy