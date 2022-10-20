Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
British Prime Minister Liz Truss leaves Number 10 Downing Street for the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain, on October 19, 2022. (Reuters)
British Prime Minister Liz Truss leaves Number 10 Downing Street for the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain, on October 19, 2022. (Reuters)

UK Conservative lawmaker Sheryll Murray submits no confidence letter in PM Truss

Reuters, London
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

British Conservative lawmaker Sheryll Murray said on Thursday she had submitted a letter of no confidence in Prime Minister Liz Truss.

“I had high hopes for Liz Truss but after what happened last night her position has become untenable and I have submitted a
letter to Sir Graham Brady,” Murray said on Twitter.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Brady chairs the 1922 Committee of Conservative lawmakers that sets the rules for selecting and changing the party’s leader.

Earlier, Britain’s transport minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan told BBC News that Prime Minister Liz Truss has the confidence of her cabinet of ministers.

Read more: UK’s Truss threatens disciplinary action against rebel lawmakers

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size