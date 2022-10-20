Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
British Prime Minister Liz Truss attends the annual Conservative Party conference, in Birmingham, Britain, October 2, 2022. (File Photo: Reuters)
British Prime Minister Liz Truss attends the annual Conservative Party conference, in Birmingham, Britain, October 2, 2022. (File Photo: Reuters)

UK PM Truss has the confidence of the cabinet: Transport minister

Reuters, London
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Under-fire Prime Minister Liz Truss has the confidence of her cabinet of ministers, Britain's transport minister said on Thursday a day after chaotic scenes inside parliament and the resignation of interior minister Suella Braverman.

“Liz Truss is our prime minister and she has the confidence of the cabinet,” Anne-Marie Trevelyan told BBC News.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

UK’s Truss threatens disciplinary action against rebel lawmakers

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size