UK’s Truss threatens disciplinary action against rebel lawmakers
British Prime Minister Liz Truss has promised to take disciplinary action against lawmakers who abstained or failed to vote with her Conservative party in a vote about fracking amid a total breakdown of unity and discipline.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Lawmakers openly rowed and jostled in parliament on Wednesday amid confusion over whether a vote on fracking was a confidence vote in her administration.
There were reports — later contradicted — that the government’s chief whip, who is in charge of parliamentary enforcer, had resigned.
“The whips will now be speaking to Conservative MPs who failed to support the government,” a government spokesperson said. “Those without a reasonable excuse for failing to vote with the government can expect proportionate disciplinary action.”
Read more:
Millions of UK nationals skipping meals in cost of living crisis: Poll
UK interior minister quits over security issue
Factbox: UK axes economic ‘growth plan’ to restore market confidence
-
Eight out of 10 Britons disapprove of Liz Truss-led government: PollEight out of 10 people in Britain now disapprove of the government, a YouGov poll showed on Tuesday, as the country deals with an economic crisis ... World News
-
Road near British PM Liz Truss’s office reopens after security alertA road in the center of London’s government district, near Prime Minister Liz Truss’s Downing Street office and residence, reopened on Tuesday after ... World News
-
Lawmakers will try to oust UK PM Truss this week, Daily Mail reportsBritish lawmakers will try to oust Prime Minister Liz Truss this week despite Downing Street’s warning that it could trigger a general election, the ... World News