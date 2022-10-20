UK’s Truss threatens disciplinary action against rebel lawmakers

British Prime Minister Liz Truss has promised to take disciplinary action against lawmakers who abstained or failed to vote with her Conservative party in a vote about fracking amid a total breakdown of unity and discipline.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Lawmakers openly rowed and jostled in parliament on Wednesday amid confusion over whether a vote on fracking was a confidence vote in her administration.



There were reports — later contradicted — that the government’s chief whip, who is in charge of parliamentary enforcer, had resigned.



“The whips will now be speaking to Conservative MPs who failed to support the government,” a government spokesperson said. “Those without a reasonable excuse for failing to vote with the government can expect proportionate disciplinary action.”

Read more:

Millions of UK nationals skipping meals in cost of living crisis: Poll

UK interior minister quits over security issue

Factbox: UK axes economic ‘growth plan’ to restore market confidence