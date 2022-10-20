Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
British Prime Minister Liz Truss attends a news conference in London, Britain, October 14, 2022. Daniel Leal/Pool via REUTERS
British Prime Minister Liz Truss attends a news conference in London, Britain, October 14, 2022. (Reuters)

UK’s Truss threatens disciplinary action against rebel lawmakers

Reuters, London 
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

British Prime Minister Liz Truss has promised to take disciplinary action against lawmakers who abstained or failed to vote with her Conservative party in a vote about fracking amid a total breakdown of unity and discipline.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Lawmakers openly rowed and jostled in parliament on Wednesday amid confusion over whether a vote on fracking was a confidence vote in her administration.

There were reports — later contradicted — that the government’s chief whip, who is in charge of parliamentary enforcer, had resigned.

“The whips will now be speaking to Conservative MPs who failed to support the government,” a government spokesperson said. “Those without a reasonable excuse for failing to vote with the government can expect proportionate disciplinary action.”

Read more:

Millions of UK nationals skipping meals in cost of living crisis: Poll

UK interior minister quits over security issue

Factbox: UK axes economic ‘growth plan’ to restore market confidence

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size