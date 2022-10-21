Belarus not preparing to enter Ukraine conflict

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko insisted on Friday Minsk was not preparing to enter the Ukraine conflict, during a visit to inspect drones at a military center in the west of the country.

The autocratic leader, a close ally of Russia’s Vladimir Putin, was shown Belarus-made drones, which he said had the potential to cover the border with Ukraine.

Lukashenko said he did not want to use the weapons against his country’s southern neighbor, which says it has been hit in recent weeks by swarms of Iranian-made suicide drones operated by Russian forces.

“It would not be desirable for these (drones) to be used in Ukraine,” the 68-year-old said.

“After all, (Ukrainians) are our people.”

He said Belarus would sell the drones to “anyone who buys them.”

Belarus relies financially and politically on its key ally Russia.

Lukashenko allowed Russian troops to be stationed in Belarus and launch their invasion of Ukraine from Belarusian territory in February.

On Friday he insisted Minsk did not want to become involved in any war.

"We are not planning to go anywhere. There is no war as of today. We do not need it," he said.

Kyiv has warned of the danger of a renewed attack from the north.

On Monday, Lukashenko alleged that Ukraine was plotting to attack Belarus and announced the deployment of joint troops with Russia.



