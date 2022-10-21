Erdogan unintentionally challenges Azerbaijani counterpart to a weightlifting attempt
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev gave a show of strength by carrying out some weightlifting after he mistook Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s jokes as a challenge on Thursday.
During an opening of a sports center in the Azerbaijani city of Zangilan, Erdogan and Aliyev traded jokes about a 20 kilograms (44 pounds) barbell present in the room.
In a video shared by the Turkish Presidency, Erdogan was seen pointing to the barbell jokingly as Aliyev responded to the challenge by taking off his jacket and immediately moving to lift the weight in front of the shocked faces of the officials.
Earlier on Thursday, Erdogan and Aliyev inaugurated a newly built airport in the Zangila city of Nagorno-Karabakh region.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The Zangila Airport is the second such facility built in the region after the ceasefire in 2020.
Read more:
Turkey test fires secretly developed ballistic missile: Report
Turkey’s main opposition party applies to annul disinformation law
Erdogan says he agreed with Putin to form natural gas hub in Turkey
-
Senior US Treasury official traveled to Turkey to discuss sanctions on RussiaA senior US Treasury Department official traveled to Turkey this week to discuss sanctions and export controls imposed on Russia following its ... World News
-
Turkey denies it uses chemical weapons against Kurdish militantsTurkey on Thursday blasted as “completely unfounded and untrue” claims that its military used chemical weapons in its fight against outlawed Kurdish ... Middle East
-
Greek police find dozens of migrants at border with TurkeyGreek police have rescued a group of 92 illegal migrants who were discovered naked, and some with injuries, close to its northern border with Turkey, ... World News