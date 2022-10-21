Theme
An armoured truck of pro-Russian troops is parked near Ukraine's former regional council's building during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the Russia-controlled city of Kherson, Ukraine July 25, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
An armoured truck of pro-Russian troops is parked near Ukraine's former regional council's building during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the Russia-controlled city of Kherson, Ukraine July 25, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Kyiv's claims of mines laid at Nova Kakhovka dam ‘false’: Russia

Reuters
A Russian-installed official in the occupied part of Ukraine's Kherson region on Friday said that allegations by Kyiv that Russia has begun mining the Nova Kakhovka dam are “false”, state-owned news agency RIA reported.

RIA quoted Kirill Stremousov as denying suggestions by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Russia is planning to blow up the dam in order to flood parts of the Kherson region where its troops are under pressure from Ukrainian advances.

