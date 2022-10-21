Kyiv's claims of mines laid at Nova Kakhovka dam ‘false’: Russia
A Russian-installed official in the occupied part of Ukraine's Kherson region on Friday said that allegations by Kyiv that Russia has begun mining the Nova Kakhovka dam are “false”, state-owned news agency RIA reported.
RIA quoted Kirill Stremousov as denying suggestions by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Russia is planning to blow up the dam in order to flood parts of the Kherson region where its troops are under pressure from Ukrainian advances.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Russia turning Ukraine power grid into ‘battlefield’: Zelenskyy to EU
-
Baltics push EU on Ukraine war tribunal for RussiaLeaders from the Baltic states on Friday urged their EU counterparts to help set up a special tribunal to prosecute Russia's top brass for the “crime ... World News
-
Kremlin condemns arrest of two Russians at US requestThe Kremlin on Friday condemned the arrests of two Russians - including the son of a senior official - on a US request in Europe for alleged sanctions ... World News
-
Russia says it has destroyed foreign-made-weapons depot in Kherson regionRussia’s Defense Ministry said on Friday that the Russian air force had destroyed a depot with foreign-made Ukrainian military equipment in Ukraine’s ... World News