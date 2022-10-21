Russia says it has destroyed foreign-made-weapons depot in Kherson region

Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Friday that the Russian air force had destroyed a depot with foreign-made Ukrainian military equipment in Ukraine’s Kherson region.

Reuters was unable to immediately verify the report.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

No expectation of ‘political wisdom’ in selection of new British PM: Kremlin

Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak lead race to become Britain's next PM

Britain’s Liz Truss resigns as prime minister after six weeks of assuming post





