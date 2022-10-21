Ukraine FM says he spoke to Israel PM about request for defense systems
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday he had spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and discussed in detail Kyiv's request for air and missile defense systems and technology.
“I informed him (about the) unspeakable suffering, loss of life, and destruction caused by Russian missiles and Iranian-made drones,” he tweeted.
Though it has condemned the Russian invasion, Israel has said it would not supply Kyiv with weapons. It has limited its Ukraine assistance to humanitarian relief, citing a desire for continued cooperation with Moscow over war-ravaged neighbor Syria and to ensure the wellbeing of Russia's Jews.
Most recently Israel offered to help Ukrainians develop air attack alerts for civilians.
Lapid's office said the Israeli leader reiterated to Kuleba Israel's support for Ukraine and expressed his “deep concern” about the military connection between Iran and Russia.
Russia has launched dozens of “kamikaze” drones on Ukraine on hitting energy infrastructure. Ukraine says they are Iranian-made Shahed-136 attack drones.
Tehran denies supplying the drones to Moscow and the Kremlin on Tuesday denied its forces had used Iranian drones to attack Ukraine. Washington says Iran's denial is a lie.
