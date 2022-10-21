Watch: Hundreds evacuated in Mexico City after fuel truck sparks huge fire

A huge blaze erupted in central Mexico on Thursday when a fuel tanker truck crashed into an overpass by a rail line, scorching homes, engulfing the area in thick smoke and leading to a mass evacuation, but there were no fatalities, authorities said.

Video footage of the fire on social media showed a cargo train hurtling through the flames after the accident in the city of Aguascalientes, as stunned drivers at the scene retreated from their cars holding children close.

#ÚLTIMAHORA | En la capital de #Aguascalientes, se acaba de dar un choque de una unidad que transportaba material flamable con un tren, sobre la avenida Aguascalientes; al menos dos mil personas fueron evacuadas pic.twitter.com/StXZACbE0j — Azucena Uresti (@azucenau) October 21, 2022

Aguascalientes fire chief Miguel Murillo said between 800 and 1,000 people were evacuated after the tanker collided with the overpass and set fire to a nearby residential area.

Twelve people had been rescued from houses and no one was injured, Murillo said, although one person had suffered minor effects from smoke inhalation.

#ALMOMENTO | Así luce el incendió ocasionado por el choque de un tren y una unidad que transportaba material inflamable en #Aguascalientes pic.twitter.com/aUC4ecoun5 — Azucena Uresti (@azucenau) October 21, 2022

The driver of the truck has been arrested, he said.

Local media initially reported that the fuel truck had hit a train.

Tras la #explosión entre la pipa y el tren en el fraccionamiento México, decenas de viviendas y vehículos resultaron afectados. Protección Civil realizó la evacuación de personas que habitan cerca de la zona de riesgo. #Aguascalientes pic.twitter.com/xuCPvhRfhi — Claudia Ávila (@Clau_Avis) October 21, 2022

