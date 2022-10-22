Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Italy's newly appointed Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni attends a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale Palace in Rome, Italy October 21, 2022. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Italy's newly appointed Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome, Italy October 21, 2022. (Reuters)

Biden ‘looks forward’ to working with new Italian PM Meloni on Ukraine

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

US President Joe Biden congratulated far-right leader Giorgia Meloni Saturday on becoming prime minister of Italy, which he called a “vital NATO ally and close partner.”

“As leaders in the G7, I look forward to continuing to advance our support for Ukraine, hold Russia accountable for its aggression, ensure respect for human rights and democratic values, and build sustainable economic growth,” Biden said in a statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

A look at Italy's first far-right-led government since World War II

In pictures: Riyadh Season 2022 kicks off with drone show, fireworks, gymnasts

Son of senior Russian official arrested in Italy as requested by US

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size