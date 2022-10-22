China’s No. 2 Premier Li Keqiang will not be reappointed in leadership shuffle

Premier Li Keqiang is among four of the seven members of China's all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee who will not be reappointed in a leadership shuffle on Sunday.

The four were not on the list of the ruling Communist Party's new 205-member Central Committee that was approved on Saturday at the closing session of a week-long party congress.

Li is the nation's Number 2 official and is considered a chief proponent of economic reforms.

Only Central Committee members can serve on the Standing Committee.

Other Standing Committee members who were dropped were Shanghai party chief Han Zheng and party advisory body head Wang Yang.

Also not on the list is Li Zhanshu, a longtime ally of President Xi Jinping and the head of the largely ceremonial National People’s Congress.

Xi is expected to retain the top spot when the new Standing Committee is unveiled on Sunday.

