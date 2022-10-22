Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Chinese President Xi Jinping and other officials attend the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 22, 2022. (Reuters)
Chinese President Xi Jinping and other officials attend the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 22, 2022. (Reuters)

China’s communist party enshrines opposition to Taiwan independence in constitution

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

China’s Communist Party enshrined its opposition to Taiwanese independence in its constitution on Saturday, according to a resolution released at the end of its twice-a-decade congress.

“(The Congress) agrees to include in the Party Constitution statements on... resolutely opposing and deterring separatists seeking ‘Taiwan independence’,” the resolution said.

Developing

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size