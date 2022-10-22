China’s communist party enshrines opposition to Taiwan independence in constitution
China’s Communist Party enshrined its opposition to Taiwanese independence in its constitution on Saturday, according to a resolution released at the end of its twice-a-decade congress.
“(The Congress) agrees to include in the Party Constitution statements on... resolutely opposing and deterring separatists seeking ‘Taiwan independence’,” the resolution said.
