Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Former Chinese president Hu Jintao is assisted at his seat next to Chinese President Xi Jinping, during the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 22, 2022. (Reuters)
Former Chinese president Hu Jintao is assisted at his seat next to Chinese President Xi Jinping, during the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 22, 2022. (Reuters)

Former Chinese President Hu unexpectedly led out of Congress closing ceremony

AFP, Beijing
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Former Chinese president Hu Jintao was unexpectedly led out of Saturday’s closing ceremony of the Communist Party Congress, AFP journalists on the scene witnessed.

The frail-looking Hu, 79, initially seemed reluctant to leave the front row of Politburo Standing Committee members in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, where he was sitting next to President Xi Jinping.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He had brief exchanges with Xi and Premier Li Keqiang after stewards spoke with him. A steward, holding Hu’s arm, led the former president out.

Hu patted Li’s shoulder as he left. His departure was not explained.

Hu, who retired in 2013, appeared at last Sunday’s Congress opening with his hair completely grey.

Xi, 69, is widely expected to be reaffirmed this weekend as the Party’s General Secretary, paving the way for him to gain a norm-breaking third term as Chinese president next March.

The new Central Committee of around 200 senior Party officials was elected shortly after 11am Saturday, state media agency Xinhua reported, without disclosing a full list of members.

Read more:

China reports 1,006 new COVID-19 cases even as zero-COVID policy runs in full swing

US charges seven Chinese nationals over forced repatriation campaign

China gathers top chip firms for emergency talks after Biden curbs

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size