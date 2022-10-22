Pro-Russian authorities urge residents in Kherson to ‘immediately’ leave city
Russian occupation authorities in the Ukrainian city of Kherson told civilians on Saturday they should leave immediately because of the tense military situation.
Thousands of civilians have been leaving for days across the Dnipro River after warnings of a looming Ukrainian offensive to recapture the city, but Saturday’s warning was delivered with renewed urgency.
“All civilians of Kherson must immediately leave the city,” said a statement posted on Telegram. “Civilians of Kherson and all departments and ministries of civil administration must cross today to the left (east) bank of the Dnipro.”
