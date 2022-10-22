Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
This screen grab obtained from a handout video released by the Russia-backed Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) Militia on October 20, 2022 shows civilians, presumably leaving the Kherson region, crossing to the other side of the Dnieper River as pro-Kremlin officials say they are pulling out of the key southern Ukraine city of Kherson. (AFP)
This screen grab obtained from a handout video released by the Russia-backed Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) Militia on October 20, 2022 shows civilians, presumably leaving the Kherson region, crossing to the other side of the Dnieper River as pro-Kremlin officials say they are pulling out of the key southern Ukraine city of Kherson. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Pro-Russian authorities urge residents in Kherson to ‘immediately’ leave city

AFP, Moscow
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russian occupation authorities in the Ukrainian city of Kherson told civilians on Saturday they should leave immediately because of the tense military situation.

Thousands of civilians have been leaving for days across the Dnipro River after warnings of a looming Ukrainian offensive to recapture the city, but Saturday’s warning was delivered with renewed urgency.

“All civilians of Kherson must immediately leave the city,” said a statement posted on Telegram. “Civilians of Kherson and all departments and ministries of civil administration must cross today to the left (east) bank of the Dnipro.”

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Iran ‘strongly rejects’ call for UN probe into alleged use of its drones in Ukraine

Ukraine says over 80 towns, villages recaptured in Kherson region

Fresh Russian strikes target energy infrastructure in Ukraine

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size