Russia launched 36 rockets in ‘massive attack’ on Ukraine: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday Russia carried out a “massive attack” on Ukraine overnight, following reported strikes on energy infrastructure that resulted in power outages across the country.

“The aggressor continues to terrorize our country. At night, the enemy launched a massive attack: 36 rockets, most of which were shot down... These are vile strikes on critical objects. Typical tactics of terrorists,” Zelensky said on social media.

