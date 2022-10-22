Russia launched 36 rockets in ‘massive attack’ on Ukraine: Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday Russia carried out a “massive attack” on Ukraine overnight, following reported strikes on energy infrastructure that resulted in power outages across the country.
“The aggressor continues to terrorize our country. At night, the enemy launched a massive attack: 36 rockets, most of which were shot down... These are vile strikes on critical objects. Typical tactics of terrorists,” Zelensky said on social media.
For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Iran ‘strongly rejects’ call for UN probe into alleged use of its drones in Ukraine
French FM says crucial not to worsen Putin ‘isolation’