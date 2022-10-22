Taliban kill six ISIS members linked to recent bomb blasts in overnight raid in Kabul

Taliban security forces killed six ISIS members in an overnight operation in the Afghan capital, Kabul, a spokesman for the ruling group’s administration said on Saturday.

The ISIS members killed in the raid on their hideout were involved in two major attacks in recent weeks, one on a city mosque and the other on a tutoring institute in which dozens of female students were killed, said the spokesman, Qari Yusuf Ahmadi.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“They were the attackers of the Wazir Akbar Khan mosque and also ... of Kaaj Institute,” said Ahmadi, who said one Taliban security force member was killed in the operation.

No group claimed responsibility for either attack.

The blast at the female section of the Kaaj Institute education center on September 30 killed 53 people, most of them girls and young women.

On September 23, at least seven people were killed and more than 40 wounded in blast near a mosque in Wazir Akbar Khan, a heavily fortified neighborhood once home to a “Green Zone” of embassies and foreign force bases.

Since the Taliban took over in 2021, they say they have focused on securing the country after decades of war.

However, a series of blasts have rocked the capital and other urban areas in recent months and the United Nations has said security is deteriorating.

The Afghan affiliate of ISIS are enemies of the Taliban.

Fighters loyal to ISIS first appeared in eastern Afghanistan in 2014, and later made inroads in other areas.

Read more:

US visa restrictions to negatively impact ties: Taliban

UN says Afghanistan classroom bombing death toll jumps to 53

Afghan women protest Hazara ‘genocide’ after Kabul suicide bombing