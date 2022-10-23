G7 condemns Russia’s kidnapping of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant leadership
The Group of Seven (G7) industrialized nations condemned Russia’s kidnapping of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
leadership and called for the immediate return of full control of the plant to Ukraine.
“We condemn Russia’s repeated kidnapping of Ukrainian ZNPP (Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant) leadership and staff,” G7
Nonproliferation Directors General said in a statement dated Saturday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“We urge Russia to immediately return full control of the ZNPP to its rightful sovereign owner, Ukraine,” it said.
Russian forces have been in control of the nuclear plant, Europe’s largest, since the early days of their invasion of Ukraine, which began in February.
Read more: Ukraine appeals for more help with air defenses, warns over Iran
-
Russia launched 36 rockets in ‘massive attack’ on Ukraine: ZelenskyyUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday Russia carried out a “massive attack” on Ukraine overnight, following reported strikes on energy ... World News
-
More flee Ukraine’s Kherson as Russian occupiers renew evacuation warningsRussian occupation authorities in the Ukrainian city of Kherson told civilians on Saturday they should leave immediately because of what they called ... World News
-
Biden ‘looks forward’ to working with new Italian PM Meloni on UkraineUS President Joe Biden congratulated far-right leader Giorgia Meloni Saturday on becoming prime minister of Italy, which he called a “vital NATO ally ... World News
-
Fresh Russian strikes target energy infrastructure in UkraineCritical infrastructure across Ukraine was pounded by more than a dozen Russian missiles on Saturday, the Ukrainian air force said, with several ... World News
-
Iran ‘strongly rejects’ call for UN probe into alleged use of its drones in UkraineIran on Saturday strongly condemned a call by France, Germany and Britain for the United Nations to probe accusations that Russia has used ... Middle East
-
European countries urge UN probe of Iran drones in UkraineFrance, Britain and Germany called Friday in a letter to the United Nations for an “impartial” investigation into Iranian drones the West says Russia ... World News
-
Ukraine appeals for more help with air defenses, warns over IranPresident Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a new call for foreign help strengthening Ukraine’s air defenses against Russian air strikes during talks on Friday ... World News
-
US sees no evidence Russia is interested in ending Ukraine aggression: BlinkenThe United States will consider every means to advance diplomacy with Russia if it sees an opening, but at the moment Moscow shows no sign of ... World News
-
Belarus not preparing to enter Ukraine conflictBelarusian President Alexander Lukashenko insisted on Friday Minsk was not preparing to enter the Ukraine conflict, during a visit to inspect drones ... World News
-
US defense secretary urges Russian counterpart to maintain communication on UkraineUS Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin urged his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu on Friday to keep “lines of communication” open on the war in Ukraine, a ... World News
-
EU to aid Ukraine with $1.46 bln a month as of next yearThe European Union is drawing up plans to provide Ukraine with €1.5 billion ($1.46 billion) in economic aid per month next year, EU chief Ursula von ... World News
-
Ukraine says over 80 towns, villages recaptured in Kherson regionThe Ukrainian president’s office said on Friday 88 towns and villages had been recaptured in the southern Kherson region, where Ukrainian forces have ... World News
-
Baltics push EU on Ukraine war tribunal for RussiaLeaders from the Baltic states on Friday urged their EU counterparts to help set up a special tribunal to prosecute Russia's top brass for the “crime ... World News