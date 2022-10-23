Theme
Italy's new Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni holds the cabinet minister bell handed to her by Italy's outgoing prime minister during a handover ceremony at Palazzo Chigi in Rome, October 23, 2022. (AFP)
Giorgia Meloni takes over as Italy’s first woman prime minister

AFP
Giorgia Meloni on Sunday formally took office as Italy’s first woman prime minister, four weeks after her far-right party swept to victory in general elections.

In a ceremony in Rome, she held 90 minutes of private talks with outgoing premier Mario Draghi before he symbolically handed over to Meloni a small bell used in cabinet debates.

