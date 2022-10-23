Hungary’s PM Orban lashes out at EU as he marks 1956 revolution

Hungary’s prime minister on Sunday made veiled comparisons between the Soviet troops that attacked his country during the 1956 revolution and the institutions of the European Union today.

Viktor Orban spoke in the rural city of Zalaegerszeg in western Hungary at a ceremony marking the 66th anniversary of the crushed uprising.

He suggested that the EU, which has sought to rein in democratic backsliding in Hungary, would end up like the Soviet Union, which dissolved more than three decades ago.

“Let’s not bother with those who shoot at Hungary from the shadows or from the heights of Brussels. They will end up where their predecessors did,” Orban said.

The revolution looms large in Hungary’s historical memory as a freedom fight against Russian repression.

And Sunday's anniversary came as war raged in neighboring Ukraine, where Moscow has occupied large swaths of the country and illegally annexed four regions.

Orban is widely considered Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest ally in the EU.

He has vigorously lobbied against the bloc imposing sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, though the nationalist leader has ultimately voted for all sanctions packages.

Orban’s decision to speak in Zalaegerszeg broke with a tradition of giving a speech in Budapest on the anniversary.

His absence from the capital on one of Hungary’s most important national holidays comes as his government faces growing pressure from sustained protests by teachers and students.

The educators demand higher wages and better working conditions, and another protest was planned in Budapest later on Sunday.

