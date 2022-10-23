Kyiv urges ban of Russia’s RT after anchor calls for drowning of Ukrainian children
Ukraine branded the Russian state-controlled RT media outlet as an inciter of genocide on
Sunday after a presenter said Ukrainian children who saw Russians as occupiers under the Soviet Union should have been drowned.
In a show broadcast last week, RT presenter Anton Krasovsky said children who criticized Russia should have been “thrown straight into a river with a strong current.”
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Krasovsky - a pro-war commentator on Russian TV who has been sanctioned by the European Union - was responding to an account by Russian science fiction author Sergei Lukyanenko about how, when he first visited Ukraine in the 1980s, children told him they would live better lives were it not for Moscow occupying their country.
“They should have been drowned in the Tysyna (river),” Krasovsky said in response. “Just drown those children, drown them.” Alternatively, he said, they could be shoved into huts and burned.
In a short segment of the interview which was shared on social media, Krasovsky also laughed at reports that Russian soldiers had raped elderly Ukrainian women during the invasion.
“Governments which have still not banned RT must watch this excerpt,” Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet that linked to a clip of the interview.
“Aggressive genocide incitement (we will put this person on trial for it), which has nothing to do with freedom of speech. Ban RT worldwide,” Kuleba added.
Russian state television, heavily controlled by the Kremlin, has been a vocal cheerleader of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Presenters have routinely dismissed reports of Russian war crimes and many have used airtime to call on Russian President Vladimir Putin to adopt an even more aggressive approach to the invasion.
The Kremlin denies its forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine.
Read more:
Russia’s Shoigu discusses Ukraine in calls with France, Turkey
Russia’s Putin, N. Korea’s Kim congratulate China’s Xi Jinping on securing third term
G7 condemns Russia’s kidnapping of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant leadership
-
Two officials at Ukrainian engine maker detained, accused of working with RussiaUkraine’s SBU intelligence service said Sunday it had detained two officials of Ukrainian aircraft engine maker Motor Sich on suspicion of working ... World News
-
Russia could enter areas outside Kyiv today: Ukraine ministerA senior Ukrainian defense official warned that Russian forces would enter areas just outside the capital Kyiv later on Friday after officials said ... World News
-
Two pilots killed after Russian jet crashes into building in southern SiberiaTwo pilots were killed after a Russian jet conducting a test flight crashed Sunday into a two-storey building in the city of Irkutsk in southern ... World News
-
Scheduled power cuts in Kyiv after Russian strikes on Ukriane infrastructureKyiv’s energy operator said Sunday that scheduled “stabilization” power cuts have been introduced in the Ukrainian capital after repeated Russian ... Energy