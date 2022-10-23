Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
This file photo taken on June 08, 2018 shows a man as he walks past a control post of the Russia Today (RT) TV company in Moscow. The German broadcasting regulator said on February 2, 2022 it had banned the transmission of the German-language channel of Russian state broadcaster RT, amid rising tensions between Moscow and the West. (Photo by Yuri KADOBNOV / AFP)
This file photo taken on June 08, 2018 shows a man as he walks past a control post of the Russia Today (RT) TV company in Moscow. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Kyiv urges ban of Russia’s RT after anchor calls for drowning of Ukrainian children

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Ukraine branded the Russian state-controlled RT media outlet as an inciter of genocide on
Sunday after a presenter said Ukrainian children who saw Russians as occupiers under the Soviet Union should have been drowned.

In a show broadcast last week, RT presenter Anton Krasovsky said children who criticized Russia should have been “thrown straight into a river with a strong current.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Krasovsky - a pro-war commentator on Russian TV who has been sanctioned by the European Union - was responding to an account by Russian science fiction author Sergei Lukyanenko about how, when he first visited Ukraine in the 1980s, children told him they would live better lives were it not for Moscow occupying their country.

“They should have been drowned in the Tysyna (river),” Krasovsky said in response. “Just drown those children, drown them.” Alternatively, he said, they could be shoved into huts and burned.

In a short segment of the interview which was shared on social media, Krasovsky also laughed at reports that Russian soldiers had raped elderly Ukrainian women during the invasion.

“Governments which have still not banned RT must watch this excerpt,” Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet that linked to a clip of the interview.

“Aggressive genocide incitement (we will put this person on trial for it), which has nothing to do with freedom of speech. Ban RT worldwide,” Kuleba added.

Russian state television, heavily controlled by the Kremlin, has been a vocal cheerleader of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Presenters have routinely dismissed reports of Russian war crimes and many have used airtime to call on Russian President Vladimir Putin to adopt an even more aggressive approach to the invasion.

The Kremlin denies its forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine.

Read more:

Russia’s Shoigu discusses Ukraine in calls with France, Turkey

Russia’s Putin, N. Korea’s Kim congratulate China’s Xi Jinping on securing third term

G7 condemns Russia’s kidnapping of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant leadership

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size