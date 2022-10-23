Theme
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu attend the opening of the Army 2022 International Military and Technical Forum in the Patriot Park outside Moscow, Russia, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Putin vowed to strengthen Russia's military cooperation with its allies. (Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russia’s Shoigu says Ukraine could use ‘dirty bomb’ in conflict

Reuters
Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told his French counterpart in a telephone call on Sunday that Moscow was concerned Ukraine could use a “dirty bomb,” the Russian defense ministry said.

According to a readout of a phone call between Shoigu and France’s Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu published by the Russian defense ministry, Shoigu also said the war was trending towards “further, uncontrolled escalation.”

